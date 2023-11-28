Adani Group Stocks In Heavy Demand; Adani Total Gas Shares Surge Over 20% | Representative Image

Shares of Adani group firms continued to attract heavy investors' demand on Tuesday, with Adani Total Gas climbing nearly 20 per cent.

Investors flocked the counters of all the 10 listed companies, with shares ending with sharp gains even as the equity market depicted huge volatility during the day.

Shares of Adani Total Gas

Shares of Adani Total Gas zoomed 20 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions surged 19.06 per cent, Adani Power soared 12.32 per cent, Adani Green Energy jumped 12.27 per cent, NDTV advanced 11.73 per cent, Adani Wilmar went up by 9.96 per cent and Adani Enterprises climbed 8.66 per cent on the BSE.

Shares of Adani Ports and Ambuja Cement

Adani Ports gained 5.20 per cent, Ambuja Cements climbed 4.22 per cent and ACC went up by 2.62 per cent.

The combined market valuation of all the 10 firms soared to Rs 11.31 lakh crore at the end of trade on Tuesday. It stood at around Rs 10.26 lakh crore at the close of trading on Friday. Thus, the combined market valuation of all the 10 firms went up by about Rs 1 lakh crore on Tuesday.

Stock prices of Adani group companies soared on Friday also as the Supreme Court heard and reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking examination of allegations of fraud against the conglomerate.

On Friday, nine of the 10 listed group companies ended in the green.

Equity markets were closed on Monday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

In the equity market on Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 204.16 points or 0.31 per cent up at 66,174.20 after facing heavy volatility during the day. The Nifty climbed 95 points or 0.48 per cent to 19,889.70.