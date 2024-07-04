Adani Group Companies See Their Shares Decline Amid New Revelation In Hindenburg Fiasco

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

It was in 2023 that the Adani group companies were ravaged by the Hindenburg storm that accused the company of violating trading rules and regulations. The company stocks tanked leading to major concerns surrounding the company and its rectitude.

The company, since then has managed to recover from the swamp that it was stuck in.

In the past few weeks however the Hindenburg saga has resurfaced, with the investigating agency, in this case the regulator, SEBI sending show cause notice to the research group to the emergence of the name of Hedge Fund Titan Mark Kingdon, Hindenburg discussion is back in the fore.

Adani's flagship company Adani Enterprises shares dived a consequential 1.47 per cent or Rs 47.05, closing the day's trade at Rs 3,143.90. |

Shares of Group Companies Decline

This appears to have released a sense of uncertainty in the market, that in turn appears to have enveloped the Adani Group company shares across the board. At least that is what the market appears to be indicating.

Adani's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone lost 0.58 per cent or Rs 8.70, closing at Rs 1,501.95 per share.

When it comes to Adani Power dipped 0.47 per cent or Rs 3.35, dropping to Rs 711.90.

Another energy company of the Adani Group, Adani Total Gas also saw its shares dip by 0.86 per cent or Rs 7.75, closing the day's trade at Rs 897.40 a share. |

Adani Gas Shares Drop

This comes on a day, when the Indian indices had a field day with the markets closing in the green. The oldest index in Asia, the BSE Sensex ended the day at 80,049.67, marking a marginal gain of 62.87 points or 0.08 per cent.

When it comes to NSE Nifty also closed with marginal gains of 0.064 per cent or 15.65 points, closing at 24,302.15.