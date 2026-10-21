Adani Green Q2 Net Profit Rises 16% To Rs 747 Crore, Strong Revenue Growth Boosts Earnings

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 747 crore in the September quarter, boosted by strong revenue growth in the power supply business.

The Adani Group firm, which produces power through sources such as solar, wind and hybrid modes, had posted a net profit of Rs 644 crore in the second quarter of the preceding financial year.

In an exchange filing, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said that its total income rose by 39 per cent to Rs 4,520 crore during July-September, compared to Rs 3,249 crore in the same period a year ago.

The share of power supply business in the total income stood at Rs 4,019 crore, up 45 per cent compared to Rs 2,776 crore in Q2 FY26.

In a separate statement, AGEL said its cash profit increased by 45 per cent YoY to Rs 1,348 crore in Q2 FY27, from Rs 1,951 crore in the year-ago period.

"The growth in revenue and Ebitda is driven by consistent capacity expansion, deployment of advanced RE technologies and strong operating performance across all our sites," AGEL said.

The sale of energy increased by 32 per cent YoY to 25,747 million units in H1 FY27, backed by robust capacity addition of 4,083 MW, which grew by 24 per cent YoY.

Installed BESS (battery storage) capacity of 3,081 MWh in Khavda, Gujarat, in Q2 FY27 helped to reach total capacity of 6,632 MWh, which accounts for more than 50 per cent of India’s operational BESS capacity, the company said. This capacity also makes it the world's largest single-location BESS deployment.

With robust capacity addition in battery storage so far, AGEL is likely to surpass 10 GWh of BESS capacity guidance in FY27.

Ashish Khanna, CEO, Adani Green Energy, said, “As India’s largest renewable energy company, we take pride in driving the sector’s momentum. This is reflected in our strong execution in H1 FY27, with our operational renewable energy portfolio growing 24 per cent year-on-year to 20.8 GW and energy sales increasing 32 per cent, supporting robust operating performance across our solar, wind and hybrid assets.

"We also achieved a significant milestone in energy storage, expanding our operational BESS capacity at Khavda to 6.63 GWh—the world's largest single-location battery storage installation. This makes AGEL India's largest BESS operator, accounting for more than half of the country's operational capacity," he said.

AGEL added 4,083 MW greenfield capacity on a year-on-year basis, including 2,957 MW of solar capacity (2,568 MW in Khavda, Gujarat and 389 MW in Rajasthan); 805 MW wind capacity (666 MW in Khavda and 139 MW in Mundra) and 321 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity in Khavda.

During H1 FY27, the company invested approximately Rs 17,160 crore of capex, representing a 38 per cent YoY increase, demonstrating its continued commitment to disciplined capital deployment and long-term growth, said the filing.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is one of the largest renewable companies in India, with a total operational renewable portfolio of 14,242.9 MW.

The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. The electricity generated is supplied to central and state government entities and government-backed corporations.

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