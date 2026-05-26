Adani Green Commissions 3.37 GWh Battery Storage System, Boosts Round-The-Clock Clean Power Supply In India

Adani Green Energy has commissioned a 3.37 GWh battery energy storage system at Khavda in Gujarat. |

Ahmedabad: Adani Green Energy Limited has commissioned a cumulative 3.37 Gigawatt-hour (GWh) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Khavda in Gujarat, marking one of the world’s largest single-location battery storage projects outside China.

The company said the project was completed within just 10 months from the start of construction, making it one of the fastest utility-scale battery storage deployments globally.

Major Push For Reliable Green Power

The new battery storage system is expected to strengthen grid reliability and support round-the-clock clean energy supply.

Battery energy storage systems help store excess renewable energy generated during the day and release it during peak demand hours or when solar and wind generation falls.

The company said the 3.37 GWh storage system can provide enough clean electricity to power nearly one million homes for an entire day.

It can also support electricity demand equal to cities like Indore and Chandigarh or even the entire state of Goa during peak hours.

Expansion Plans Ahead

The latest commissioning includes 1.37 GWh capacity that became operational in March 2026.

With this, AGEL’s total operational battery storage capacity at Khavda has reached 3.37 GWh.

The company plans to add more than 10 GWh battery storage capacity in FY27 and aims to scale this up to 50 GWh over the next five years.

World’s largest single-location battery storage system* at Khavda, Gujarat and among the fastest executed globally. |

Focus On Future Energy Infrastructure

Sagar Adani, Executive Director of AGEL, said large-scale energy storage will play an important role in India’s clean energy transition.

He said renewable energy production depends on weather and time conditions, and battery storage is necessary to provide stable and reliable green power supply.

The BESS project uses advanced energy management systems and lithium-ion battery technology to improve efficiency and grid responsiveness.

Read Also ACME Solar Achieves 2 GWh BESS Milestone In Rajasthan, Targets 10 GWh By 2027

Khavda Renewable Energy Project

The storage system has been developed at Khavda in Gujarat, where AGEL is building the world’s largest renewable energy plant with a planned capacity of 30 GW by 2029.

Out of this, around 9.9 GW capacity has already become operational.

AGEL currently operates a renewable energy portfolio of 19.7 GW across India and has set a target of reaching 50 GW capacity by 2030.