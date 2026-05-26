Adani Green Commissions World’s Largest Single-Location Battery Storage System Outside China

Adani Green Energy commissioned a 3.37 GWh Battery Energy Storage System at Khavda in Gujarat. |

Mumbai: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has commissioned a cumulative 3.37 Gigawatt-hour Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Khavda in Gujarat, marking what the company described as the world’s largest single-location battery storage deployment outside China.

The company said the project was completed within just 10 months of the start of on-site construction, making it one of the fastest utility-scale battery storage deployments globally. The total operational BESS capacity at Khavda includes 1.37 GWh commissioned earlier in March 2026.

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Project To Boost Grid Reliability

According to the company, the commissioning is a major step towards strengthening grid reliability, supporting peak-hour electricity supply and enabling renewable energy to provide dependable power at scale. AGEL said battery storage will play an increasingly important role as renewable energy capacity expands and power systems require greater flexibility.

The 3.37 GWh BESS can store enough clean energy to power nearly one million homes for an entire day. The company said the storage capacity can support peak electricity demand of cities such as Indore and Chandigarh, or even the entire state of Goa. It can also power more than 12 million LED bulbs continuously for ten hours.

Sagar Adani On Clean Energy Transition

Sagar Adani, Executive Director of AGEL, said large-scale energy storage will play a defining role in the next phase of India’s clean energy transition. He said storage infrastructure is critical for delivering reliable, round-the-clock clean power as renewable energy capacity grows rapidly.

“With the commissioning of the 3.37 GWh BESS at Khavda, AGEL is strengthening the foundation for resilient, dispatchable and flexible energy systems,” he said, adding that the company’s investments reflect a long-term commitment to clean energy infrastructure at a global scale.

Battery Storage To Support Renewable Power

The BESS project uses advanced energy management systems and lithium-ion battery technologies to improve efficiency, reliability, and grid responsiveness. The project has been strategically located at Khavda, where AGEL is developing a 30 GW renewable energy plant by 2029. Of this, 9.9 GW is already operational.

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AGEL said utility-scale battery storage is becoming critical as renewable energy output varies with time, climate, season, and location. BESS helps address this variability by storing surplus energy and supplying it during periods of peak demand. The company plans to add more than 10 GWh of battery storage capacity in FY27 and scale this up to 50 GWh over the next five years.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information provided in Adani Green Energy Ltd’s media release and has not been independently verified.