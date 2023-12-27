Adani Energy Solutions Secures Letter Of Intent For Acquisition Of Halvad Transmission To Enable 7GW Renewable Energy Evacuation

Adani Energy Solutions Secures Letter Of Intent For Acquisition Of Halvad Transmission | Wikipedia

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio and India’s largest private transmission and distribution company in India, today said that it has received the Letter of Intent (LoI) for the acquisition of Halvad Transmission Ltd. from PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Halvad Transmission Ltd., a special purpose vehicle (SPV), has been set up by PFCCL for evacuating 7 GW of Renewable Energy (RE) from Khavda RE park, under Phase III Part A package. AESL won the project through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process and will commission the project in the next 24 months on BOOM (Build, Own Operate, and Maintain) basis.

The world’s largest RE park, with a generation capacity of 30,000 MW of green energy, is coming up at Khavda, Gujarat. The Halvad transmission line, part of National Grid, will help evacuate 7GW of RE by connecting Khavda to Halvad (also in Gujarat).

Adani Energy Invests Rs 3,000 Crore in 301km Transmission Project for 35 Years

AESL would be investing ~Rs 3,000 crore to build, own, operate and maintain the ~301 km (656 ckm) transmission project for a period of 35 years. The project includes setting up of 765 kV Halvad switching station with 2x330 MVAr bus reactors and Line-In Line-Out of Lakadia – Ahmedabad 765 kV D/c line at Halvad.

Anil Sardana, MD, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., said, “AESL is committed to partner with the government and developers of renewable energy to expedite efficient evacuation of renewable energy from the generating regions upto the consumers. The 7GW Khavda Project will go a long way in making additional renewable energy available for the consumers and we will use latest technology to commission this project with minimal environmental impact.”

Adani Energy Solutions shares

The shares of Adani Energy Solutions on Wednesday at 9:42 am IST were trading at Rs 1,057.75, up by 1.55 per cent.