Adani Energy Shares Flatlines On NSE; Hits 20% Lower Circuit After SEC, FBI & US Justice Department Indicted Gautam Adani Along 7 Others In ₹2,110 Crore Bribery Case

Adani Energy solution hit 20 per cent lower circuit on NSE (National Stock Exchange), after FBI, SEC and US justice department, alleges Gautam S. Adani, Sagar R. Adani and Vneet S. Jaain in US federal court on a 5 count criminal indictment.

The stock rang the opening bell at 20 per cent opening bell on NSE reports surfaced. The stock was trading around Rs 697.25 per share locked for trading on the Indian exchanges.

The stock was lock in 20 per cent lower circuit with a decline of Rs 174.30 per share on the Indian Stock Exchange.

The Adani Energy Solutions has fallen more 30 per cent over the last month, the stock started at Rs 1,017.55 per share on the NSE, and touched all-time low level of Rs 697.25 per share.

What did the indicment said about allged charges?

“As alleged, the defendants orchestrated an elaborate scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure contracts worth billions of dollars and Gautam S. Adani, Sagar R. Adani and Vneet S. Jaain lied about the bribery scheme as they sought to raise capital from U.S. and international investors,” stated United States Attorney Peace.

“My Office is committed to rooting out corruption in the international marketplace and protecting investors from those who seek to enrich themselves at the expense of the integrity of our financial markets.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also NDTV Shares Crumble Amid Uncertainties Over Adani US Indictment

Hindenburg's 2nd report

In his second report, Hindenburg questioned the objectivity of the current probe into Adani's business practices. There was a great deal of expectation that the fresh accusations would cause the group's stock to plummet once more.

However, expectations have not been met by reality. Adani Enterprises' stock fell just around 3 per cent in the ten days following the report's publication. Adani's fundraising efforts have not yet been derailed by the second Hindenburg report, in contrast to the first one that upset the company's financial plans.