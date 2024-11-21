 NDTV Shares Crumble Amid Uncertainties Over Adani US Indictment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNDTV Shares Crumble Amid Uncertainties Over Adani US Indictment

NDTV Shares Crumble Amid Uncertainties Over Adani US Indictment

One of the group's most recent acquisitions, NDTV, also saw its shares listed on the National Stock Exchange crumble in the very first few minutes of the intraday trade.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | File

The Adani Group has found itself in the middle of another maelstrom after the United States Justice Department and the Security Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a criminal indictment against Gautam Adani and his other company associates.

NDTV Shares Tumble

As a result of this development, many of the conglomerates shares started the day's trade on Thursday with deep cuts.

One of the group's most recent acquisitions, NDTV, also saw its shares listed on the National Stock Exchange crumble in the very first few minutes of the intraday trade.

FPJ Shorts
NDTV Shares Crumble Amid Uncertainties Over Adani US Indictment
NDTV Shares Crumble Amid Uncertainties Over Adani US Indictment
Mumbai: Not-For-Profit Ummeed Child Development Center To hold 'Greens Of Hope' Golf Gala To Aid Cause Of Special Children
Mumbai: Not-For-Profit Ummeed Child Development Center To hold 'Greens Of Hope' Golf Gala To Aid Cause Of Special Children
Mahindra Thar SUV Reaches 2 Lakh Units Sold in India
Mahindra Thar SUV Reaches 2 Lakh Units Sold in India
Mumbai Local Video: Men Riskily Squeeze Through Railings Of Railway Station; Jugaad Of Train Passengers Goes Viral
Mumbai Local Video: Men Riskily Squeeze Through Railings Of Railway Station; Jugaad Of Train Passengers Goes Viral
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Fumes After Ajit Pawar Reveals 2019 Secret Meeting At...
article-image

The market opened for trade after a gap of a day on Thursday, November 21. The start could have been better, as the indices started the day's trade in red.

The shares of NDTV, which had closed at Rs 168.79 per share, opened for the new day's trade at Rs 149 per share.

At the time of writing, the company shares declined 9.44 per cent or Rs 15.94. This took the overall share of the company to Rs 152.85.

Read Also
US Prosecutors Charge Gautam Adani & Others In Alleged Solar Energy Contract Bribery Case
article-image

US Indicts Gautam Adani

Hindenburg Research, the US-based short-selling group, was the first to break this report through their social media channels. In their post on X, the research group said, "BREAKING: Gautam Adani and 7 other executives criminally indicted in the U.S. over USD 250 million in alleged bribes. The SEC has filed parallel charges in the “massive bribery scheme”.

As per the US Justice Department, Gautam Adani was involved in a bribery scheme involving USD 250 million or about Rs 2,100 crore.

Read Also
US Prosecutors Charge Gautam Adani & Others In Alleged Solar Energy Contract Bribery Case
article-image

In the statement, the department said, "A five-count criminal indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Brooklyn charging Gautam S. Adani, Sagar R. Adani and Vneet S. Jaain, executives of an Indian renewable-energy company (the Indian Energy Company), with conspiracies to commit securities and wire fraud and substantive securities fraud for their roles in a multi-billion-dollar scheme to obtain funds from U.S. investors and global financial institutions on the basis of false and misleading statements."

The defendants named in the document include GAUTAM S. ADANI, SAGAR S. ADANI, VINEET S. JAIN, RANJIT GUPTA, CYRIL CABANES, SAURABH AGARWAL, DEEPAK MALHOTRA, and RUPESH AGARWAL.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Prosecutors Charge Gautam Adani & Others In Alleged Solar Energy Contract Bribery Case

US Prosecutors Charge Gautam Adani & Others In Alleged Solar Energy Contract Bribery Case

NDTV Shares Crumble Amid Uncertainties Over Adani US Indictment

NDTV Shares Crumble Amid Uncertainties Over Adani US Indictment

Mahindra Thar SUV Reaches 2 Lakh Units Sold in India

Mahindra Thar SUV Reaches 2 Lakh Units Sold in India

Aviation Minister Holds Review Meeting; Asks Airlines To Inform Passengers Of Flight Delays

Aviation Minister Holds Review Meeting; Asks Airlines To Inform Passengers Of Flight Delays

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Becomes More Affordable with Rs 1.14 Lakh Price Cut

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Becomes More Affordable with Rs 1.14 Lakh Price Cut