Adani Airports Earn Global Design Honour, Navi Mumbai And Guwahati Projects Feature In Prix Versailles 2026 List

Adani Airports Receive Global Recognition. |

Mumbai: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) has achieved a major global milestone after two of its airport projects were included in the prestigious Prix Versailles World's Most Beautiful Airports List 2026.

The recognition highlights the company's efforts to build modern airports that combine design, sustainability and passenger comfort.

The two projects featured in the list are Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Terminal 2 of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati.

Global Award for Design Excellence

The Prix Versailles awards are presented every year at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

The awards honour airports and terminals that stand out for architecture, innovation, sustainability and user experience.

The recognition places Adani Airport Holdings among a select group of global airport operators whose projects are helping redefine modern air travel.

Navi Mumbai Airport Gets Recognition

Terminal 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport was recognised for its unique lotus-inspired design.

The airport combines modern architecture with advanced technology, art and operational efficiency.

It has been developed as a world-class gateway that reflects India's growing role in the global economy and its ambitions in infrastructure development.

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Guwahati Terminal Showcases Northeast Heritage

Terminal 2 of Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport was honoured for its Bamboo Orchid-inspired architecture.

The design reflects the rich biodiversity, culture and natural beauty of Northeast India.

The terminal also focuses on sustainability while providing a modern and efficient travel experience for passengers.

Focus on Sustainability and Culture

According to Prix Versailles organisers, the awards celebrate airports that successfully combine environmental responsibility with cultural identity.

The selected projects demonstrate how modern infrastructure can deliver both functionality and meaningful design.

Other airports included in the 2026 list are located in Guangzhou, Frankfurt am Main, Kandal Stueng, Pittsburgh and San Diego.