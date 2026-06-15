Navi Mumbai International Airport Recognised As One Of The World's Most Beautiful Airports On The Prix Versailles' List |

Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) were featured in the World’s Most Beautiful Airports List for 2026. This was the first time two Indian airports were featured on the prestigious Prix Versailles list, one of the world's most renowned architecture and design awards.

About Prix Versailles

The Prix Versailles is a distinguished annual global award in architecture and design, presented at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris since 2015. It awards both newly launched airports and terminals for their contemporary creations that embody a rare synthesis of distinctive architecture reflecting how airports are moving beyond conventional design to offer a richer and more harmonious vision of the world.

This year, along with NMIA and LGBIA, five other international airports, including China’s Guangzhou, Germany’s Frankfurt am Main, Cambodia’s Kandal Stueng, the United States’ Pittsburgh and San Diego, were also recognised in this list.

NMIA's Recognition

Navi Mumbai International Airport’s Terminal 1 has been recognised for its distinctive lotus-inspired architecture, futuristic design language and integration of technology, art and functionality, creating a world-class gateway that reflects India’s aspirations as a modern global economy.

“We are honoured to see our airports recognised on a global platform and remain committed to delivering world-class experiences that position India among the leading aviation markets of the world. The recognition of NMIA and Guwahati Airport by Prix Versailles validates our focus on developing infrastructure that is at par with the best in architectural excellence, with functionality, sustainability, and operational efficiency,” said a spokesperson of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

Notably, three airports from the 2026 list will also receive a World Title Prix Versailles for interior or exterior, which will be announced at the end of the year.

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