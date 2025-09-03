 ACME Solar Holdings Secures 50 MW Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy Project From Tata Power-D
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for a 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project. Tata Power-D is a licensed electricity distribution company and is a part of Tata Power Company Ltd.

New Delhi: ACME Solar Holdings on Wednesday said it has secured a 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy project from Tata Power-D.The FDRE tender was floated under tariff-based competitive guidelines (TBCB) for which an e-reverse auction was conducted on August 13, 2025, a company statement said.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for a 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project at a tariff of Rs 4.43 per unit under a 250 MW FDRE tender floated by Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power-D), according to a statement.

Tata Power-D is a licensed electricity distribution company and is a part of Tata Power Company Ltd.The project will be required to maintain a minimum annual CUF (Capacity Utilisation Factor) of 40 per cent and ensure four hours of peak-hour supply with 90 per cent monthly availability.

The project would combine multiple renewable energy technologies, including solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), to meet the supply obligations for a PPA tenor of 25 years.The commissioning timeline of the project is 24 months from the PPA signing. ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions and an operational capacity of 2,890 MW.

