 Accounting Irregularities Amounting To ₹255 Crore Are Not Part Of New Investigation: IndusInd Bank
In a filing to the stock exchanges, the private sector lender stated that it has made all the necessary disclosures in this regard, and the same has appropriately reflected the resultant impact of these accounting discrepancies in the audited financial statements of FY25 disclosed.

IANSUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 02:48 PM IST
Mumbai: IndusInd Bank on Friday clarified that the reported accounting irregularities amounting to Rs 255 crore are not part of any new investigation. The bank stated that the matter had already been investigated in an earlier probe conducted by an independent external agency, whose report was submitted in April 2025.

"We would like to clarify that the accounting irregularity of INR 255 Crores as mentioned in the news report is not part of any new investigation being conducted by the Bank and that these findings were part of the investigation report submitted by the independent external agency to the Bank in April 2025," the exchange filing said.

The Bank has made all the necessary disclosures in this regard, and it has appropriately reflected the resultant impact of these accounting discrepancies in the audited financial statements of the Bank for FY 2024-25, disclosed on May 21, 2025, the filing added. "We are conscious of our disclosure obligations under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations and shall continue to comply with the same," the bank stated further.

Earlier, media reports claimed that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police was examining alleged unsubstantiated entries worth Rs 255 crore that were not part of the bank’s original complaint related to a Rs 2,000 crore lapse. The media reports were claiming that the funds might have been used to inflate net interest income in certain quarters. Following the clarification, shares of IndusInd Bank jumped nearly 3 per cent in the intra-day trading on Friday to hit a day's high of Rs 761 per share on the NSE. At around 2:11 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 754.20, up 1.99 per cent.

