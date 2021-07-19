ACC Q2 net profit rises two-fold to Rs 569 cr; revenue up 49%

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Monday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 569.45 crore for the second quarter ended June 2021, helped by a lower base, increase in sales and cost efficiency.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 270.95 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, ACC said in a BSE filing.

The company, a subsidiary of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim), reported revenue from operations of Rs 3,884.94 crore during the quarter, up 49.29 per cent from Rs 2,602.24 crore in the year-ago period.

ACC Managing Director and CEO Sridhar Balakrishnan said, "...With a strong focus on supply chain efficiencies and cost optimization, the company has emerged stronger and more resilient. Waste Heat Recovery System projects at various sites are progressing well."

Total expenses climbed 40.97 per cent to Rs 3,175.47 crore, compared to Rs 2,252.62 crore earlier.