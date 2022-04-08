About 41% Indian workers resign from jobs in past year, health top priority: Microsoft

A staggering 41 per cent of Indian employees left their jobs during the past year, indicating that the great reshuffle is here to stay as the last two years of the pandemic have fundamentally changed how we define the role of work in our lives, a new Microsoft report showed on Friday.

Two out of three employees in India are more likely to prioritise their health and wellbeing over work now than before the pandemic, according to Microsoft's 'Work Trend Index'.

"The last two years have shown us how employees have learned to work differently and rethink their priorities. With the evolving mode of work here to stay, we are now at a long-awaited inflection point: the lived experience of hybrid work," the report noted.

We are not the same people that went home to work in early 2020.

This year, nearly 65 per cent of workers in India are likely to consider changing employers -- from 62 per cent in 2021. The power dynamic is shifting, and perks like free food and a corner office are no longer what people value most.

For Gen Z and Millennials, there's no going back.

The report revealed that 70 per cent of Gen Zs and millennials in India are somewhat or extremely likely to consider changing employers this year, up 7 per cent from last year.

In all, there's no erasing the lived experience -- and lasting impact -- of the past two years.

"Flexibility and wellbeing are non-negotiables that companies can't afford to ignore. The best leaders will create a culture that embraces flexibility and prioritizes employee wellbeing," the report noted.

