Aarti Industries Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Results, PAT Rises 60% To ₹169 Crore On Higher Volumes And Export Demand

Aarti Industries Limited |

Mumbai: Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) on Wednesday announced its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. The speciality chemicals company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA, driven by increased volumes and export demand.

Financial Performance

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹418 crore, a 44% increase from ₹291 crore in Q2 FY26. Volumes rose by over 30% during the quarter, contributing to the revenue growth.

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Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, Aarti Industries reported a revenue of ₹6,513 crore. EBITDA for H1 FY27 was ₹802 crore, with profit after tax reaching ₹324 crore.

Strategic Developments

On October 13, 2026, AIL signed a manufacturing and supply agreement with a global speciality chemicals company, valued at approximately ₹1,500 crore over a 10-year contract period. Commercial operations for this dedicated facility are planned for FY29.

Capacity Expansion

Phase I of Zone IV, including the Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) facility and part of the Multipurpose Plant (MPP), began operations in September 2026. Further capacities in Zone IV are scheduled for commissioning during Q3-Q4 FY27.

Operational Enhancements

Fuel additives capacity was expanded from 290 KTPA to 360 KTPA. The company continues to focus on cost optimisation, yield improvement, energy efficiency, and digital-led operational improvements across its manufacturing value chains.

Management Commentary

Suyog Kotecha, Managing Director and CEO, Aarti Industries Limited, said the company’s efforts over the past two years to strengthen its foundations for growth are now driving stronger business momentum. He added that the focus was on expanding market participation, deepening customer partnerships, and building capabilities to serve a wider range of global requirements.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.