A pensioners forum has written to PM Modi with 11 demands, including 8th Pay Commission coverage for pre-2026 retirees. |

New Delhi: A pensioners body has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explicitly include employees who retired before 1 January 2026 in the 8th Central Pay Commission’s pension review. It also sought interim relief and a merger of dearness allowance and dearness relief with basic pay and pension.

In a memorandum dated 25 November, the Forum of Civil Pensioners Associations (FCPA) listed 11 demands covering government, railway, defence, telecom, bank and autonomous body retirees, as well as family pensioners.

Pension Parity

The forum wants the commission’s Terms of Reference amended to explicitly cover pre-2026 retirees. It argues that pensioners with comparable service records should receive equal treatment regardless of retirement date.

It also sought withdrawal of the pension validation provisions enacted through the Finance Act, 2025, arguing that they undermine the pension parity principle in the Supreme Court’s D.S. Nakara judgment. For defence retirees, it sought parity under One Rank One Pension across the 2026 cut-off.

Interim Relief

The forum sought the merger of 50% dearness allowance and dearness relief with basic pay and pension, respectively, until the commission’s recommendations take effect. It separately sought interim relief of at least 20% of existing pensions for pensioners and family pensioners.

It also proposed restoring the commuted portion of pensions after 10 years and eight months, down from 15 years, arguing that deductions recover the lump sum within that period.

Pending Revisions

The forum urged the Centre to restore the Old Pension Scheme for employees recruited from 1 January 2004 and discontinue the National Pension System and Unified Pension Scheme.

It sought pension revision for absorbed BSNL and MTNL employees from 1 January 2017, periodic pension updates for bank retirees along RBI lines, and commission benefits for autonomous body staff alongside Central Government Health Scheme access for their retirees.

Healthcare Access

The forum sought a wellness centre in every district, more staff and medicines, additional empanelled hospitals, cashless care and a ₹5,000 Fixed Medical Allowance.

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