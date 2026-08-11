8th Pay Commission Report Still Awaited, Government Yet To Decide Implementation Date

The 8th Pay Commission report is still awaited, with no implementation date fixed. |

Mumbai: The government is waiting for the 8th Central Pay Commission’s report and has not decided when its recommendations will be implemented, the Finance Ministry told the Lok Sabha.

In a written reply on August 10, the ministry said the commission has not completed its recommendations on salaries, allowances, pensions and service conditions of Central government employees.

Commission Gets 18 Months

The 8th Pay Commission was formed through a government resolution dated November 3, 2025. It has been given 18 months from the date of its formation to submit its final report.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is heading the commission. Pulak Ghosh is serving as a part-time member, while Pankaj Jain is the member-secretary.

The government has not announced any effective date for the pay recommendations. It has also not shared details about additional welfare measures for employees and pensioners or any advice that may be issued to state governments.

Nearly 70 Lakh People Covered

According to government estimates, around 35.77 lakh civilian employees of the Central government will be covered by the pay revision exercise. This figure is based on data available as of March 1, 2026.

The number of pensioners and family pensioners stood at 33.76 lakh as of December 31, 2025. This number does not include defence pensioners.

The commission’s Terms of Reference cover pay revision, dearness allowance, other allowances, pension, family pension and service conditions. Any rise in salaries or pensions will depend on its recommendations and the government’s final approval.

Pensioners Submit Demands

Separately, the Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society has submitted a memorandum to the commission. It includes suggestions on salary structure, allowances, retirement benefits and welfare measures.

The pensioners’ group said changes in salary structures directly affect pensions because retirement benefits are linked to the last salary drawn or notional pay under the Pay Matrix. It urged the commission to create a fair system for serving employees and retired staff.