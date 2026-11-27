Dearness Allowance is paid on basic pay and Dearness Relief on basic pension. |

New Delhi: Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) help government employees and pensioners keep up with rising living costs. The distinction comes down to who receives the payment and how it is calculated. DA is added to the salary of eligible serving employees, while DR is added to the pension of eligible retirees and family pensioners.

The distinction matters as the 8th Pay Commission reviews central government pay, pensions and allowances. Former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai chairs the panel, with Professor Pulak Ghosh as a member and Pankaj Jain as member-secretary.

Who Gets Dearness Allowance?

Eligible central government employees, including railway staff and serving defence personnel, receive DA. State government employees and employees of certain public sector undertakings or government-controlled institutions may also receive it under the rules governing their jobs.

DA is calculated as a percentage of basic pay and added to the monthly salary. For an employee, the amount depends on both basic pay and the applicable DA rate. The allowance is fully taxable as part of salary.

Who Gets Dearness Relief?

DR is paid to eligible government pensioners and family pensioners. It can also cover defence pensioners, state government pensioners and retirees of certain public sector organisations, depending on the applicable pension rules.

The amount is calculated as a percentage of the basic pension or basic family pension and added to the monthly payout. A family pensioner can therefore receive DR on the family pension, subject to the rules of the relevant scheme.

How DA And DR Are Revised?

Central government revisions draw on inflation data from the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW). Under the current system, revised rates generally take effect from January and July each year.

The same percentage can translate into different rupee amounts because it is applied to different bases. For example, a hypothetical increase of three percentage points would add Rs 1,500 a month to the salary of an employee with Rs 50,000 in basic pay. A pensioner with a basic pension of Rs 25,000 would receive an additional Rs 750 a month.

What Pensioners Have Asked For

The Forum of Civil Pensioners Associations (FCPA) has asked for 50% of the existing DA and DR to be merged with basic pay and basic pension, respectively, as an interim measure. It has also sought at least 20% interim pension relief for pensioners and family pensioners.

A merger would change the underlying basic pay or pension to which future allowance or relief rates are applied. A routine revision changes the percentage used to work out the monthly amount. The demands remain proposals from the pensioners’ body. The Centre has yet to approve or notify either measure.

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