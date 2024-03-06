 ₹829 Crore Wiped Out: Facebook Instagram Goes Down, Meta Shares Nose Dive
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness₹829 Crore Wiped Out: Facebook Instagram Goes Down, Meta Shares Nose Dive

₹829 Crore Wiped Out: Facebook Instagram Goes Down, Meta Shares Nose Dive

A global outage of Meta's most valuable platforms, Facebook, Instagram and Threads, garnered a significant amount traction throughout the globe.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg | File Photo (ANI)

After having a relatively less tumultuous time in the recent past, with its valuation and shares both scaling new heights, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has once again garnered headlines for the wrong reasons.

A global outage of Meta's most valuable platforms, Facebook, Instagram and Threads, garnered a significant amount traction throughout the globe, many of them taking it too X (formerly twitter) to express their umbrage. Instagram/Facebook down was trending in India and around the globe. The individual accounts were ostensibly 'logged out' for many of its customers. The outage in India was observed, later in the day.

Read Also
Is Facebook, Instagram Down? Thousands Of Users Say They Are Logged Out Of Their Account
article-image

This outage happened at a time, when the American markets were trading. And it had a direct impact on Meta's shares as well. The company's shares slumped 1.60 per cent, with the share price being reduced to USD 490.22 per piece.

It is also reported, that Meta boss, Mark Zuckerberg, one of the richest person on earth, lost about USD 100 million on Tuesday's trade. This amount would be equivalent to about Rs 829 crore, according to current exchange rates.

In addition to Instagram and Facebook, along with Threads, WhatsApp is also reported to have had some issues, throwing a spanner in the gains, and resurrection the brand has managed to do over the past few months.

Read Also
Ashneer Grover's 'Doglapan' To Be Adapted Into A Movie; Book Sequel 'Doglapan 2.0' Also In Pipeline
article-image

This is not the first time, that such a blanket outage is affecting the Meta run platforms. As suggested before, such outages came to pass in the previous years as well, most notably in 2021, impacting the brand's reputation and rectitude, pushing it into further crises. Over the past few months, the company has managed to steady its ad revenue, which is its biggest avenue of revenue, but, such incidents could pose a threat to the surging numbers.

Later on in the day, the company issued a statement, 'apologizing' and issuing clarification regarding the restoration of the services on all the aforementioned platform.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

₹829 Crore Wiped Out: Facebook Instagram Goes Down, Meta Shares Nose Dive

₹829 Crore Wiped Out: Facebook Instagram Goes Down, Meta Shares Nose Dive

Stock Market Opening March 6: Indices In Red; Sensex At 73,611.27 & Nifty At 22,332.65

Stock Market Opening March 6: Indices In Red; Sensex At 73,611.27 & Nifty At 22,332.65

Mumbai: Finance Head Of Company Held For ₹ 88 Crore GST evasion

Mumbai: Finance Head Of Company Held For ₹ 88 Crore GST evasion

Five-Day Work Week For Bank Employees? Here's How It Will Affect Customer Service, Productivity &...

Five-Day Work Week For Bank Employees? Here's How It Will Affect Customer Service, Productivity &...

Loans To Women Grow At 19% In 2023; Personal Loans Jump Fastest: Report

Loans To Women Grow At 19% In 2023; Personal Loans Jump Fastest: Report