Meta testing new paid subscription service for Facebook & Instagram users; here's how much it will cost |

Popular social media sites Facebook and Instagram faced outage on Tuesday, with users reporting difficulties in logging in and accessing their profiles. Users across India and other countries reported of the problem.

Users of photo-sharing platform Instagram were unable to access their feeds.

The outage prompted social media users to rush to X and confirm about the outage.

Anyone else's #Facebook logged out? Can't log back in, keeps saying session expired or unexpected error? #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/oLZRSSY4qw — Birty (@birty156) March 5, 2024

This is a developing story. More to follow.