 80-Year-Old Retired RBI Employee Duped Of ₹49 Lakh By Fraudsters Posing As Mumbai Police
The fraudsters sent the victim forged documents on WhatsApp bearing the logos of the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and Mumbai police, and claimed that his Aadhaar and bank accounts were linked to money-laundering accused Naresh Goel.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Image generated by Grok |

An 80-year-old retired Reserve Bank of India (RBI) employee was duped of Rs 49 lakh by fraudsters posing as Mumbai Police. They threatened to arrest the man in a money laundering case. The Hyderabad cybercrime police registered a case and launched an investigation after the victim complained to the police.

Victim Receives Call From Unknown Number

According to The Times of India, "On Aug 6, the victim from Madhapur alleged that he received a call from an unknown number. The caller, identifying himself as a cybercrime cop from Mumbai, claimed that an anti-money laundering (AML) case was filed against the victim in the 'Mumbai High Court', and an arrest warrant was imminent."

The complainant was then asked to contact Inspector Sandeep Rao and IO Vijay Khanna of the Mumbai Crime Branch. The fraudsters sent the victim forged documents on WhatsApp bearing the logos of the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and Mumbai police, and claimed that his Aadhaar and bank accounts were linked to money-laundering accused Naresh Goel.

Victim Coerced To Transfer Funds

The fraudsters posed as the police and coerced the victim into transferring funds to different bank accounts for AML department verification. This was done under the guise of verifying his finances to avoid immediate arrest.

Amount Transferred By Victim?

The victim transferred Rs 49 lakh from his two bank accounts in three transactions between Aug 8 and 13. "They scared me, saying that I could be in prison for seven years and also have to pay a Rs 20 lakh fine," the victim said.

Accused Stops Communication With Victim

After the money transfer, the accused stopped all communication with the victim. The victim filed a complaint with the cybercrime police on August 14 after realising that he had been duped.

Case Registered

A case was registered under sections 204 (personating a public servant), 308(2) (extortion), 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation), 335 (making a false document), 336(3) (forgery for cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 340(2) (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), read with 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS and Sections 66-C and 66-D of the Information Technology Act.

