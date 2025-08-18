Illegal Call Centre Busted For ₹85 Lakh Fraud, Six People Arrested In Delhi, Haryana & Telangana

File Image |

Police busted an illegal call centre masquerading as a credit limit extension service. Six people were arrested in Delhi, Haryana, and Telangana. By siphoning money off their credit cards and bank accounts, the operation exposed a network that allegedly duped people of nearly Rs 85 lakh.

Unauthorised Transaction

According to The Indian Express, "the case came to light after Virender Kumar, a 42-year-old Dwarka resident, complained in June, stating that he had received a call regarding the generation of a PIN for his newly issued credit card of a private bank. Soon after, he allegedly discovered an unauthorised transaction of Rs 2.81 lakh. A case was promptly registered, and investigators began tracing the money trail."

How Did They Scam People?

According to the police, the accused were running a call centre in Vikaspuri in West Delhi. “They called credit card holders of private banks regarding extension of credit limit and generation of PIN for a new credit card. They would then send an APK file to a target’s phone and get unauthorised access to it, including SMS. Thereafter, they used the entire credit card limit to transfer money to mule accounts, operated by them, and purchased high-value mobile phones from e-commerce websites. Thereafter, they used to sell these phones to retail shops, impersonating as company dealers, offering them at discounted prices,” said Ankit Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka.

Where Did The Calls Originate?

According to the police, technical surveillance revealed that calls to victims originated from Vikaspuri, while mule bank accounts and SIM cards were being managed from Panipat, Bhatinda, and Hyderabad.

Raids

Raids were carried out simultaneously in Delhi and Telangana, leading to the arrest of the alleged kingpin Vijay Kumar Sharma, Moolchand Mishra, Gaurav, Hemant, Amit, and Pradeep Sahu. Vijay, police said, ran the fake call centre with the help of four female employees who would contact the potential targets before handing over calls to him.

Background Of The Accused

The police said Vijay, 46, is a Commerce graduate who also holds an LLB degree and has received software training. The other accused's educational backgrounds range from primary school to Class 12. From their possession, 41 mobile phones, a laptop, a router, and diaries containing details of bank customers were seized.

Amount Of Money

On the National Cybercrime Reporting portal, investigators said 95 complaints linked to the seized phones were found, collectively reflecting a fraud of approximately Rs 85 lakh. The police said that the team cracked the case by analysing IP addresses, IMEI numbers, UPI transactions, telecom trails, and banking details.