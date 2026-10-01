7Seas Entertainment Wins Two FICCI BAF Awards For 'Horse World Ride' And 'Sand and Fire'

7Seas Entertainment |

Mumbai: 7Seas Entertainment Limited announced on 1 October 2026 that it has received two awards at the FICCI Best Animated Frames (BAF) Awards 2026.

The awards ceremony took place at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, on 29 September 2026, as part of FICCI FRAMES 2026.

Award Details

7Seas Entertainment received the award for Best Mobile Video Game for "Horse World Ride".

Additionally, its project "Sand and Fire" was recognised for Best AI – Photoreal Humans & Animals.

Strategic Importance

The company stated that these awards reflect the creative and technical efforts of its gaming and digital-content teams.

This recognition acknowledges its work across mobile-game development and AI-assisted visual-content production.

Management Commentary

L Maruti Sanker, Managing Director of 7Seas Entertainment Limited, stated that the awards are a proud moment for the company.

Sanker added that "Horse World Ride" reflects their passion for creating engaging games, while "Sand and Fire" represents their willingness to explore new storytelling methods and visual production.

Business Outlook

7Seas Entertainment intends to strengthen its gaming portfolio and explore responsible applications of AI following these awards.

The company plans to continue developing digital experiences for audiences in India and international markets.

Financial Impact

The company clarified that the awards do not have any immediate material financial impact on the company.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.