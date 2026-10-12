7Seas Entertainment Announces 'Formula Ride' Mobile Racing Game, Now Open For Pre-Registration

7Seas Entertainment |

Mumbai: 7Seas Entertainment Limited on 12 October 2026 announced “Formula Ride”, an upcoming mobile racing game developed in India for domestic and international markets. The company said the announcement is not expected to have any immediate material financial impact.

Game Features and Modes

Formula Ride is designed to combine high-speed racing with strategic race management, career progression, and real-time multiplayer competition. The game will include multiple modes such as Championship Mode, Career Mode, Quick Race, Classic Modes, and Real-time Multiplayer.

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Gameplay Elements

Planned gameplay elements include tyre management, pit-stop strategy, vehicle-damage response, braking dynamics, and race-control decisions. The company expects the game to be accessible to new players while supporting continued engagement through progression and competitive features.

Strategic Focus

The announcement marks a product-development milestone for 7Seas Entertainment. It advances the company's focus on creating original gaming intellectual property for a global audience, the company said.

Management Statement

L. M. Shankar, Managing Director, 7Seas Entertainment Limited, said Formula Ride is designed to deliver an engaging experience where players can compete, make strategic choices, and grow. He added that the title reflects the company's ambition to build original games in India for players worldwide.

Commercial Launch and Updates

Following its commercial launch, 7Seas Entertainment plans to refine and update the title based on player feedback, performance data, technical considerations, and platform policies. Launch availability and further updates will be communicated through the company's official channels.

About 7Seas Entertainment

7Seas Entertainment Limited is a developer and publisher of digital games and interactive content headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The company develops original gaming intellectual property and digital experiences across mobile, PC, and web platforms.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.