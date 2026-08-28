Popular PUBG Mobile Creator Farooq Ahmad Passes Away, Gaming Community Mourns Loss | X/ PUBG MObile

Popular PUBG Mobile content creator Farooq Ahmad, widely known online as Farooq Ahmad YT, has died, according to tributes shared by fellow creators and members of the gaming community. The news has left his fans and peers across the PUBG Mobile ecosystem in shock.

Ahmad's death was first reported by close associates within the gaming community and later confirmed by PUBG Mobile's community X account. As of this report, the exact cause and circumstances of his death have not been publicly confirmed, and some reports have urged that unverified details around the incident be treated with caution pending confirmation from his family or other authoritative sources.

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Tributes pour in from PUBG Mobile community

Several PUBG Mobile creators, including Falak PUBG, Dictator YT, Staranonymous Baba OP and Crypto PUBG, shared news of his death on social media, triggering an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow gamers.

Can't believe this, RIP Farooq Bhai. You will be missed forever 💔 😢 — Omicron PUBGM (@MarkTheKid123) August 28, 2026

Absolutely heartbreaking... Farooq radiated a sense of kindness and warmth to all.



It's evident that throughout the community and beyond, he moved countless souls. We will be missing you dearly, rest easy Farooq... — sarina ✧ (@saucerinaa) August 28, 2026

PUBG Mobile's official account also paid tribute to Ahmad. Posting on X, @PUBGMOBILE wrote, "Rest in peace, Farooq. You will always be remembered. The PUBG Mobile community has lost one of its own. Farooq brought passion, kindness, and so many unforgettable moments to our community. We are grateful to have known him and honored to have shared this journey with him. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and everyone whose life he touched."

A familiar face in the PUBG Mobile scene

Ahmad had built a large online following through his PUBG Mobile content, with his YouTube channel drawing more than 925,000 subscribers and his Instagram account attracting around 85,000 followers. His Instagram profile described him as an Official PUBG MOBILE Partner and PUBG MOBILE Canadian Ambassador.

Based in Calgary, Alberta, he described himself as an engineer by education, entrepreneur by profession, and YouTuber by passion. He had previously won the Samsung PlayGalaxy Cup's 'ultimate encounter' trophy.

Known for his high-value gaming collection

Ahmad became particularly well known for showcasing his high-value PUBG Mobile account and extensive in-game collection. His channel featured videos covering expensive UC purchases, rare items, weapon upgrades and valuable account inventories, including a notable video titled "World Most Expensive & Dream PUBG MOBILE Account Inventory."

He had remained active in the community recently, hosting a watch party for the PUBG Mobile World Cup on his YouTube channel.

Cause of death still unclear

While news of his passing has been widely shared by members of the PUBG Mobile community, the exact cause and circumstances of his death have not been publicly confirmed. Further details regarding funeral arrangements or an official statement from his family have not yet been released.