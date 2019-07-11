Business

448 entities withdrew over Rs 100 crore each, prompting TDS levy

Just 448 entities withdrew over Rs 100 crore each taking the cumulative withdrawal to Rs 5.56 lakh crore in cash from bank accounts in one year, prompting the government to clamp down with a TDS on withdrawals of more than Rs 1 crore.

