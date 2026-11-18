₹40,410 Crore Pours Into Indian Equity Funds In October |

Mumbai: Indian equity mutual funds attracted stronger investor interest in October as global market volatility prompted a shift away from artificial intelligence (AI)-linked investments and precious metals.

According to a report by Vallum Capital Advisors, domestic equity funds gained 6% during the month, outperforming India-available global equity funds, which declined 6.5%. Net inflows into Indian equity funds increased to ₹40,410 crore from ₹39,071 crore in September, representing growth of approximately 3.4%.

Large-Cap Funds Lead Rally

Large-cap mutual funds delivered returns of 9.8% in October, outperforming mid-cap funds at 4% and small-cap funds at 0.7%. Investor preference also shifted towards established companies. Large-cap fund inflows climbed to ₹13,887 crore from ₹9,634 crore, while small-cap inflows declined to ₹5,152 crore from ₹8,071 crore.

AI Stocks Face Selling Pressure

Global semiconductor stocks faced pressure amid concerns over AI infrastructure funding and China's progress in memory-chip technology. A Japan-focused semiconductor ETF declined approximately 30%, while Taiwan-focused funds available in India lost 23%.

Meanwhile, precious metal funds fell 7.7% as rising crude prices revived concerns over US interest rates. Silver has declined 30% this year following a 160% surge in 2025, the report noted.

Indian Markets Outperform

India-focused ETFs gained 9% in October, ranking among the strongest country ETF performers globally. The report also highlighted returns of 12–14% across selected Indian equity benchmarks and sector ETFs. Renewed foreign investor interest supported large-cap stocks.

Rupee Gains Against Dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated against all 21 currencies tracked by Vallum, including a 1.1% gain against the US dollar during October.

However, the dollar remained 5.9% stronger against the rupee over the preceding year. The findings suggest improving investor confidence in Indian equities despite global uncertainty.

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