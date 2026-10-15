360 ONE Alternates Asset Management Profit Rises To ₹55.15 Crore In Q2

360 ONE Alternates Asset Management |

Mumbai: 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management Limited on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of ₹55.15 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. This represents a significant increase compared to the ₹14.72 crore profit recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from Operations

The standalone revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹137.18 crore, which is a rise from ₹66.52 crore in the same period last year.

Total Income and Expenses

Total income for the quarter reached ₹139.78 crore, up from ₹66.52 crore year-on-year. Total expenses for the September 2026 quarter were ₹70.22 crore, compared to ₹40.57 crore in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹22.56, an increase from ₹6.02 reported in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Board Appointments and Resignations

The company's board approved the appointment of Aakash Desai as a whole-time director for a three-year term, effective October 14, 2026, to October 13, 2029, subject to shareholder approval. Raghav Iyengar stepped down as a non-executive director with effect from the close of business hours on October 14, 2026.

Security Cover Maintained

360 ONE Alternates Asset Management confirmed it maintains a 100% security cover for its secured listed non-convertible debentures, as required by Regulation 54(2) of the Listing Regulations, 2015. The debentures are secured by hypothecation on present and future business receivables.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.