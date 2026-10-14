Hero Motors Q1 FY27 Net Profit Jumps 147% To ₹9.57 Crore; Revenue Rises 25% To ₹319.32 Crore

Hero Motors' Q1 FY27 consolidated net profit surged 147% YoY to ₹9.57 crore. |

Mumbai: Hero Motors Limited reported a 147 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.57 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 3.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations increased 25 per cent to Rs 319.32 crore from Rs 255.74 crore in Q1 FY26, according to the company's unaudited financial results approved by its board on October 13, 2026.

Revenue And Profit Performance

The company's consolidated total income rose to Rs 322.64 crore from Rs 263.94 crore a year earlier, while total expenses increased to Rs 307.06 crore from Rs 257.47 crore.

Profit before tax surged 141 per cent to Rs 15.59 crore against Rs 6.46 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total tax expenses stood at Rs 6.02 crore, compared with Rs 2.59 crore.

Basic earnings per share increased to ₹0.27 from ₹0.13.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit declined 32.6 per cent from Rs 14.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

Revenue from operations slipped 1 per cent from Rs 322.53 crore, while profit before tax fell 27.3 per cent from Rs 21.44 crore.

Segment Performance

The Powertrain Solutions segment reported revenue of ₹170.53 crore, compared with ₹135.54 crore a year earlier. Its segment result increased to ₹33.50 crore from ₹18.11 crore.

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The Alloy and Metallics segment recorded revenue of ₹165.91 crore against ₹127.89 crore. Its segment loss narrowed to ₹2.55 crore from ₹3.66 crore.

Segment revenue figures include inter-segment transactions before elimination.

Board Approves UK Subsidiary Stake Increase

Separately, the board approved the proposed acquisition of an additional 39 per cent stake in UK-based Hewland Engineering Limited for £0.60 million, which would increase Hero Motors' ownership from 51 per cent to 90 per cent.

Hero Motors completed its initial public offering after the June quarter and listed on the BSE and NSE on September 23, 2026.

Auditor's Review

Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP drew attention to financial information of certain overseas subsidiaries converted to Ind AS by management. The auditor's review conclusion was not modified in respect of this matter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.