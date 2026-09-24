Hero Motors Shares Jump 20% After ₹281 Crore Block Deal, Can The Rally Hold?

Hero Motors hit a 20 percent upper circuit after a large block deal. |

Mumbai: Hero Motors shares climbed 20 percent on Thursday and were locked at the upper circuit, extending gains after a weak debut. The latest surge followed a block deal in its shares.

About two crore 40 lakh shares changed hands at an average price of one hundred seventeen rupees each. The transaction was valued at roughly Rs 281 crore and represented about five point three percent of the company's outstanding shares.

From discount to sharp gains

The company listed on Wednesday below its initial public offering price of eighty four rupees per share. It opened at Rs 82 on the National Stock Exchange and Rs 82.10 on the BSE.

The shares recovered, closing at ninety eight rupees 40 paise on the NSE and ninety eight rupees fifty one paise on the BSE. Thursday's upper circuit extended the rebound, putting the stock more than 40 percent above its issue price.

IPO demand and fund use

Hero Motors' one thousand crore rupee public offering drew bids for six point six six times the shares available. Non institutional demand reached nine point eight six times, retail eight point two three times, and institutional demand one point four nine times.

The issue included a six hundred crore rupee fresh sale and a four hundred crore rupee offer for sale. The company raised three hundred crore rupees from anchor investors before bidding opened.

It earmarked one hundred ninety crore rupees from fresh issue proceeds to repay or redeem borrowings. Other proceeds will fund capital expenditure and general purposes.

Hero Motors develops and supplies powertrain solutions for vehicle makers in India and overseas. Its products serve two wheelers, electric bicycles, off road vehicles, electric and hybrid cars, and heavy duty vehicles. Customers include BMW and Ducati. Investors assessed the large transaction.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available market information and is intended for information only, without constituting investment advice.