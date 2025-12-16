360 One Asset Raises ₹2,300 Crore Real Estate Fund, Deploys Majority In Key Projects

File Image |

Mumbai: 360 One Asset on Monday said it has raised Rs 2,300 crore real estate fund in four months. Majority of the amount raised through the Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) has already been deployed in projects, as per a statement. The balance sum will be deployed in the coming months, it added.

The AIF will aim to capture opportunities across infrastructure and income-generating commercial real assets, targeting a blend of stable yields and long-term capital appreciation, the statement said. The key deployments include transactions with Knowledge Realty Trust, Vertis Infra Trust, Maple Infrastructure Trust and Brookfield's Bluegrass Business Park, it said.

Niraj Murarka, its Chief Investment Officer for real assets, said, "The strong response to our fund reflects the confidence investors have in real assets as a durable, income-oriented allocation and in our ability to execute with discipline." The early deployments are with top-tier counterparties, he added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.