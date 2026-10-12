₹24,000 Crore Online Festive Sales Spark Concern, Traders Seek Fairer Pricing

₹24,000 Crore Online Festive Sales Spark Concern |

Kolkata: The Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations has warned that deep festive discounts on e-commerce platforms are squeezing traditional retailers, as a widening online-offline price gap redirects consumer spending.

The trade body claimed online platforms recorded ₹24,000 crore in sales during the first two days of the festive season. It urged authorities to examine pricing disparities and their longer-term consequences for local businesses.

Online Discounts Put Retailers Under Pressure

CWBTA president Sushil Poddar said the concern was the difference in selling prices, rather than the expansion of digital commerce itself.

Traditional shops cannot easily match large platforms’ discounted prices, he said, particularly when identical products are available at different rates.

The Confederation of All India Traders also sought fair application of rules across online and offline sellers. It said digital trade should not rely on pricing practices that threaten traditional businesses’ survival.

Shop Costs Limit Pricing Flexibility

Poddar highlighted expenses including rent, employee salaries, electricity, taxes, transportation, inventory and maintenance.

Offline retailers absorb these costs while operating with limited margins, restricting their ability to respond to aggressive online discounts.

Although competition benefits the market, the association argued that excessive price differences create an uneven environment for neighbourhood businesses.

Festive Inventory Faces Slower Sales

The festive season is a crucial sales period for traditional traders, who commit substantial funds to stocking products ahead of anticipated demand.

CWBTA said cheaper online offers could reduce market footfall, slow inventory turnover and intensify pressure on retail margins.

The association described the claimed ₹24,000 crore sales figure as a signal for policymakers to assess the changing retail landscape.

Trade Body Seeks Transparency And Fair Competition

CWBTA requested price transparency and reasonable price parity for identical products and brands.

It clarified that it was not seeking restrictions on e-commerce or consumer choice, and supported technology adoption and healthy competition.

Poddar said online commerce and traditional retail should expand together. He encouraged support for local stores.