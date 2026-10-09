Digital Trade Reshapes Global Rules, Commerce Secretary Calls For Sharper Legal Thinking

Digital Trade Reshapes Global Rules |

New Delhi: Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has called for rigorous legal thinking as sustainability-linked measures and digital trade challenge international trade rules. Speaking at the Centre for Trade and Investment Law’s ninth anniversary celebration, he highlighted the importance of institutions that help India navigate an evolving global agenda.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Agrawal praised CTIL for earning the confidence of government, businesses and the trade law community.

Legal Expertise Supports India’s Trade Negotiations

Agrawal acknowledged CTIL’s legal analysis and assistance to the Department of Commerce. Its work spans free trade agreement negotiations, dispute settlement and the preservation of institutional knowledge.

The centre’s role has become relevant as emerging trade issues demand careful interpretation and informed policy responses.

The ministry said experts credited CTIL with delivering more than 4,000 legal opinions and participating in negotiations involving nearly 10 free trade agreements.

Investment Protection And Regulatory Freedom

Supreme Court Justice P. S. Narasimha said India needs institutions capable of shaping international economic law, alongside tracking developments.

He explained that international investment law has moved beyond its emphasis on protecting foreign investment towards greater recognition of governments’ regulatory freedom.

Questions surrounding institutional structures, legitimacy and the lasting relationship between investment and public authority are now gaining importance, he observed.

Justice Narasimha called for a durable framework that protects investments while respecting the regulatory powers of States, reflecting the need to balance commercial interests with public responsibilities.

WTO Work And Economic Diplomacy

Additional Secretary Yashvir Singh highlighted CTIL’s contribution to India’s major trade engagements, including free trade agreements and participation in G20 and BRICS discussions.

He also recognised its support for World Trade Organization negotiations, submissions, notifications and dispute settlement.

Beyond negotiations, Singh pointed to the centre’s contribution to economic diplomacy and developing expertise in international economic law.

The anniversary discussions highlighted CTIL’s advisory role as India responds to changing trade priorities and seeks legal capacity across its international engagements.