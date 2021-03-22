23rd day: Petrol and diesel prices at standstill as election fever catches up

Petrol and diesel prices had taken a centre stage in the early election campaigns in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. However, with oil marketing companies deciding not to revise petrol and diesel prices, it has helped the topic around fuel prices perish.



However, it has to be noted that for 23 days oil marketing companies have not revised the petrol and diesel prices. There was no change in fuel prices even when crude oil prices increased in the global market. However, now the crude oil prices have softened and that has also not been transferred to the consumers as well.

On Monday (March 22, 2021) , petrol and diesel prices in Delhi remained at Rs 91.17 and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were priced at Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol was sold at Rs 93.11 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 86.45 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 91.35 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 84.35 per litre.

In Pune, petrol and diesel was sold at Rs 97.21 per litre and Rs 86.90 per litre respectively.

In the Parliament recently, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said states and Centre should look at taxes on petroleum products to see if relief can be provided to consumers. This was also echoed by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in various forums as well.

On Monday, prices of crude oil fell in the early morning session. This is mainly due to concerns about drop in demand for fuel products in the wake of European lockdowns, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 60 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $63.93 a barrel (by 01.36 GMT).



