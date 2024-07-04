2024 Nissan X-Trail: Latest Teaser Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Nissan X-Trail |

Nissan Motor India has released a fresh teaser for the X-Trail premium SUV, which is expected to hit the market soon. The launch is anticipated to take place next month. This teaser has built excitement among potential buyers, eager to see the return of this popular SUV to the Indian market.

The newest teaser of the Nissan X-Trail reveals several stylish design elements. The SUV features sleek dual-tone alloy wheels and a prominent V-motion front grille with a chrome finish. It also includes LED daytime running lights, unique C-shaped cutouts on the bumper, and wraparound tail lamps with LED accents. The slim LED headlamps are positioned lower in the split cluster, contributing to the vehicle’s contemporary and dynamic appearance.

Enthusiasts can look forward to dual-tone alloy wheels, sleep wraparound tail lamps, rugged door cladding, a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler for better aerodynamics. The SUV will feature a radar module in the lower grille, indicating the inclusion of Nissan Sheild 360-degree ADAS suite for advanced safety. The upgraded model will come with larger 19-inch alloy wheels and measures 4680mm in length, 2065mm in width, and 1725mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2705mm.

Inside, the India-bound X-Trail is expected to offer a spacious touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and a multifunction steering wheel. Additional features likely include dual-tone upholstery, automatic climate control, an electronic parking brake, and an engine start-stop button.

Built on the lightweight Alliance CMF-C platform, the new X-Trail offers multiple engine options internationally, such as a 1.5-litre hybrid and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. For the Indian market, Nissan may launch the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variant, which produces 201bhp and 305Nm of torque, paired with a CVT gearbox for smooth power delivery.