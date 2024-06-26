Nissan Teases X-Trail Ahead of India Launch: What to Expect

Nissan India has teased its upcoming X-Trail SUV, gearing up to compete with popular models like the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Citroen C5 Aircross in the Indian market. Nissan plans to introduce the fourth-generation X-Trail via the CBU route, following the government’s latest homologation policy. This means the SUV will be available in limited numbers nationwide, adding to an exclusive to its market presence.

From the teaser, it’s clear that the new Nissan X-Trail will sport distinctive split headlamps, stylish inverted L-shaped LED daytime running lights, and a V-Motion grille adorned with horizontal slats. Enthusiasts can also anticipate dual-tone alloy wheels, sleek wraparound tail-lamps, rugged door cladding, a shark-fin antenna for enhanced design, and an integrated spoiler for added aerodynamics.

The new Nissan SUV will include a radar module placed in the lower grille, confirming the presence of Nissan Shield 360 degree ADAS suite for advanced safety. Upgraded version will come with larger 19-inch alloy wheels. It measures 4680mm in length, 2065mm in width, and stands 1725mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2705mm.

The India-bound X-Trail is expected to come equipped with a spacious touchscreen for its infotainment system, complemented by a digital instrument cluster and a versatile multifunction steering wheel. Additional anticipated features include dual-tone upholstery, automatic climate control, an electronic parking brake, and a convenient engine start-stop button.

The new Nissan X-Trail sits on the Alliance CMF-C platform, known for its lightweight design. Internationally, it offers multiple engine choices, including a 1.5-litre hybrid and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. For the Indian market, company may launch the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variant. This 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine delivers 201bhp and 305Nm of torque, paired with a CVT gearbox for smooth power delivery.