Trailing A Japanese Legend: Nissan X-Trail

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 24, 2024

The Nissan X-Trail comes with a steering power and and Anti Lock Braking System.

The diesel engines has 4 cylinder and a manual transmission.

The SUV has a maximum fuel capacity of 65 litres and is and is an All-Wheel-Drive.

As is standard these days, the car comes with a display system cushioned on a sleek deck.

The 1995 cc engine gives a top performance of 142bhp and a maximum torque of 200Nm.

The X-Trail goes against the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

The Nissan X-Trail is estimated priced at the starting price of Rs 40 lakh.

Thanks For Reading!

