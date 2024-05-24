Trailing A Japanese Legend: Nissan X-Trail

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 24, 2024
The Nissan X-Trail comes with a steering power and and Anti Lock Braking System.
The diesel engines has 4 cylinder and a manual transmission.
The SUV has a maximum fuel capacity of 65 litres and is and is an All-Wheel-Drive.
As is standard these days, the car comes with a display system cushioned on a sleek deck.
The 1995 cc engine gives a top performance of 142bhp and a maximum torque of 200Nm.
The X-Trail goes against the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.
The Nissan X-Trail is estimated priced at the starting price of Rs 40 lakh.
