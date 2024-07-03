Sleek Design & Hybrid Power: Nissan X-Trail To Hit Indian Roads Again

By: G R Mukesh | July 03, 2024
Nissan X-Trail teased and is expected to launch the X-Trail in India around the end of July 2024.
The X-Trail was previously sold in India from 2005 to 2014 and will return as a fully-imported CBU model initially.
The X-Trail features a reverse trapezoidal V-motion grille, sleek inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, dual-tone spoke alloy wheels, and L-shaped LED tail lights.
The India-spec X-Trail may come in both five- and seven-seat versions.
It is expected to have a 1.5-litre turbo petrol mild hybrid powertrain, producing 201 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, with a CVT automatic gearbox available in front and all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations.
The X-Trail is expected to include three-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, an engine start-stop button, and all-LED lighting.
The SUV is based on the CMF-C platform, co-developed with Renault.