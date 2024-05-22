2024 KTM 250 Duke and 200 Duke Add Striking New Colour Variants in India

KTM Duke 250 |

Austrian motorcycle maker KTM has launched new color options for the 250 Duke and 200 Duke for 2024. The 250 Duke now comes in an Atlantic Blue shade, priced at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the same as the Ceramic White and Electronic Orange versions. This new color is similar to the KTM 390 Duke's blue, but with orange Duke decals instead of white. The 250 Duke's front fender, fuel tank, and headlamp casing are now blue, while the wheels and Duke branding on the tank shrouds are finished in orange.

For 2024, the KTM 200 Duke is now available in a new Dark Galvano color, along with an updated Electronic Orange option featuring new decals. These will be offered alongside the existing Dark Silver Metallic color, all priced at Rs 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

KTM Duke 200 |

In terms of features, the 2024 KTM 250 Duke introduces a brand-new 5.0-inch LCD screen accompanied by a redesigned switch cube equipped with 4-way menu switches. This setup enables convenient access to functionalities such as Bluetooth connectivity, music management, incoming call notifications, call and audio management, and turn-by-turn navigation. Even the smaller 200 Duke now boasts the LCD instrument cluster, though it does not include Bluetooth connectivity. While both bikes sport all-LED lighting and dual-channel ABS, the 2024 KTM 250 Duke goes a step further with advanced features like a ride-by-wire throttle system, a bi-directional quick shifter, a slipper clutch, and customizable riding modes.

Powering the 2024 KTM 250 Duke is a 249cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine known as the LC4c. It delivers 31bhp and 25Nm torque. The bike is equipped with a 6-speed transmission.

On the other hand, the 200 Duke retails its 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, producing 24.67bhp and 19.2Nm torque. This engine is compliant with OBD 2 standards and E20 fuel-ready. It comes with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a conventional clutch system.