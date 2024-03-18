 ₹1,475 Crore Setback To Uber: Ride-Hailing App Settles For Massive Payout To Drivers In Australia
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness₹1,475 Crore Setback To Uber: Ride-Hailing App Settles For Massive Payout To Drivers In Australia

₹1,475 Crore Setback To Uber: Ride-Hailing App Settles For Massive Payout To Drivers In Australia

The law suit was filed in court down under on behalf of over 8,000 drivers.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Uber has once again made it to the headlines for the wrong reason. In a major setback to the American ride-hailing service, the company has settled a lawsuit through pecuniary compensation. Uber has agreed to shell out as much as USD 178 million or Rs 1,475 crore to drivers and operating staff in Australia.

The law suit was filed in court down under on behalf of over 8,000 drivers. This came to pass, as the American-giant precipitously tried to expand its footprint in the country. This according to reports incurred major financial burden on the drivers, as they many lost their incomes.

Read Also
Are Ola, Uber Cabs Still Operating In Pune? Read Details Here As RTO Rejects Aggregator Licenses
article-image

Barring the cumulative amount, the scale and size of the settlement is yet to be brought to the public domain.

The court is yet to approve purported settlement as to be in the interest of drivers.

The Australian taxi-cab market is dominated by Uber, Didi, Indian-cab service Ola and A2B. These major players are said to account for a gargantuan market share of about 70 per cent.

Read Also
Uber Condemns Drivers' Violence And Intimidation Amidst Service Suspension
article-image

Previously, Uber found itself in a similar situation, when Uber along with another ride-sharing service Lyft agreed to pay New York drivers an amount of USD 328 million, as they were accused of 'systematically cheating' the drivers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

₹1,475 Crore Setback To Uber: Ride-Hailing App Settles For Massive Payout To Drivers In Australia

₹1,475 Crore Setback To Uber: Ride-Hailing App Settles For Massive Payout To Drivers In Australia

Bajaj Pulsar N250 Spotted Testing Before Launch!

Bajaj Pulsar N250 Spotted Testing Before Launch!

FLY91 Takes Off: New Aviation Entrant Begins Commercial Operations, Offers Special Fare Of ₹1,991

FLY91 Takes Off: New Aviation Entrant Begins Commercial Operations, Offers Special Fare Of ₹1,991

Stock Market Closing March 18: Indices End Day In Green; Sensex At 72,748.42, Nifty Above 22,000;...

Stock Market Closing March 18: Indices End Day In Green; Sensex At 72,748.42, Nifty Above 22,000;...

Jumbotail Raises ₹151 Cr Equity Capital In Series C3 Funding

Jumbotail Raises ₹151 Cr Equity Capital In Series C3 Funding