100ms secures $20 mn in Series A funding to enable next-gen live video apps

Live video infrastructure startup, 100ms, today announced their Series A funding round of $20M led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI).

AWI is backed by DisruptAD, ADQ’s venture platform, and managed by Alpha Wave Global.

The round is joined by Matrix Partners India and LocalGlobe, along with participation from existing investors Accel and Strive.vc.

With this round of funding, the company aims to help developers build and deploy enterprise-class video applications in hours.

Founded in October 2020 by Kshitij Gupta, Aniket Behera and Sarvesh Dwivedi, 100ms provides infrastructure that allows a company, in any sector, to add Zoom-like video conferencing inside their app.

“Zoom and similar products helped us through the surge in digital adoption. We are missing one very important fact though - real 1:1 experiences cannot always be boxed into Zoom video tiles. Our belief is, going forward all companies will embed video experiences into their apps. 100ms provides the best-in-class infrastructure to power these video experiences.”, said Abhinav Chaturvedi, Partner at Accel, on the continuation of the partnership from the Seed stage.

Commenting on leading the round, Anirudh Singh, Managing Director at Falcon Edge's Alpha Wave Incubation, said, “Video-based solutions will be a key driver in the development of B2B and B2C products in a multitude of verticals. By abstracting the complexities of video streaming, 100ms has created a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use product for companies to be able to add high-end, live engagement tools in a cost-effective manner. The market for this is global and through its differentiated GTM, 100ms is poised to be the market leader in this space”

With customers like WhiteHat Jr, Circle, Paytm Insider, Frontrow, and Kutumb, 100ms announced that it has witnessed over 20X growth in usage metrics over the last quarter.

"Mainstream video conferencing solutions are good enough, but not best-in-class for someone building a video-first business. Whether it’s online fitness, e-learning, gaming, or shopping, we’re very early in the journey of video-first experiences and the 100ms team has built a great product with phenomenal early traction," said Pranay Desai, Principal, Matrix India.

“Building and managing video infrastructure at scale is a non-trivial problem for most organizations”, said Kshitij Gupta, CEO at 100ms and former VP, Engineering at Disney-Hotstar. “Our goal is to make it easy for businesses of all sizes to deliver deeper-than-physical live video experiences within their products in less than half-dozen lines of code.”

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:33 AM IST