 Why Indian Startups Are Leaning Into The Desi Identity
The ‘Made in India’ theme is no longer just a tagline. It is a product strategy, a supply-chain story, and a cultural promise.

Guest WriterUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 01:29 AM IST
By Durvesh Yadav

The ‘Made in India’ story is changing. Open your social feed and you’ll spot something interesting: young Indian brands are no longer trying to simply look global. They are proudly local, drawing on Indian ingredients, regional language, heritage crafts, and local geography.

They aren’t just adding the tricolour to their packaging — they are building the story of India into their product, promise, and worldview.

What’s driving this? Three big shifts:

Indian shoppers — especially millennials and Gen Z — are increasingly comfortable choosing local brands. They want something that feels Indian, and they are happy to say it.

D2C models, quick-commerce, and vernacular creators make it easier for niche, regional stories to reach real audiences, not just mass markets.

When a product says “from the Kutch salt pans” or “Nilgiri single-origin,” it signals a genuine story. Local sourcing, regional craft, and fewer import costs help brands offer something premium — but not overpriced.

Look at how this plays out: brands are focusing on ghee made by the Bilona method, pickles tied to district names or grandmothers’ kitchens, and snacks mapping regional spices. They’re not only selling taste — they’re selling trust, familiarity, and identity.

And it’s not just food. Even a heritage fabric like Khadi is being revived not only as tradition, but as climate-smart, skin-friendly, and couture-inspired.

Language matters too. A face wash called “Tulsi-Neem” is both familiar and functional; it speaks Hindi/ Hinglish and signals trust faster than a Latin-style name. For regional creator communities, that strong local hook matters.

Also, tech brands are tapping this pride. Fintechs use metaphors of the neighbourhood kirana (grocer) ledger, mobility startups borrow names from Indian wildlife, and agri-tech features are named after sowing cycles. These are subtle signals that the brand is rooted in India — not imported.

Of course, there is a risk. If a brand uses Indian motifs superficially — token tricolour, mythological references without substance — it rings hollow. The winners are the ones who do the groundwork: source locally, craft well, narrate honestly. They don’t “sell India”; they operationalise it as an edge.

What’s coming next? Expect more region-specific drops, products where origin is front and centre, packaging that explains craft and community, and collaborations around GI tags (geographical indicators). The ‘Made in India’ theme is no longer just a tagline. It is a product strategy, a supply-chain story, and a cultural promise.

When done well, what used to be familiarity becomes distinctiveness — turning pride into preference, and repeat purchase into loyalty.

(The author is the Founder of Rising Star Communication)

