How Volkswagen Is Becoming A Brand Indians Are Proud To Own

When Volkswagen entered India in 2007–08, the brand arrived with a sharp, confident message: a global automotive powerhouse was here to build cars that the country had never experienced before. Its debut campaign — the famous Times of India roadblock with 13 continuous pages of advertising — was not simply marketing; it was a declaration of commitment. And within a few years, campaigns like the iconic Vento talking newspaper and the deeply compelling “Why only Volkswagen can build a Volkswagen” helped cement the brand’s position in a marketplace then dominated by price-led decisions and mass-market thinking.

More than a decade later, the brand has not only retained that legacy but is actively reshaping its meaning for a modern India. Today, the company is positioned as an aspirational premium brand, speaking to a new generation of consumers whose expectations, lifestyles, and ambitions have transformed significantly.

Indian car buyers today are not who they were when Volkswagen first arrived. “Their taste has evolved; they want better products, better brands,” says Bishwajeet Samal, Head of Marketing and PR, Volkswagen India, reflecting on the shifts he has witnessed over 17 years with the company. Increased exposure to global standards, more disposable income, and rapid digital access have heightened expectations across every category — including automobiles.

“People have travelled, they’ve seen what’s out there, so expectations are much higher now. They’re chasing premium products and experiences,” Samal explains. Safety, once considered secondary, is now a decisive factor. So is technology — from connectivity to convenience to intelligent features like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Consumers are no longer impressed by specs alone; they want useful innovation that elevates real life.

Beyond product features, buyers now evaluate brands holistically, demanding seamless ownership experiences — from research and purchase to maintenance and service. As Samal puts it, “Expectations are higher, and so is the appetite for premium brands and experiences.”

From the beginning, Volkswagen’s strategy has centred around understanding what Indian consumers want and designing products that deliver on those needs. “We have always kept people at the centre,” Samal notes. The brand’s recent portfolio reflects a deliberate push towards premiumisation, backed by strong performance.

Models like the Golf GTI and Tiguan R-Line have captured excitement among enthusiasts, while the Virtus — now the segment leader — demonstrates that sedans continue to be aspirational, particularly among young Indian consumers. One notable shift: more first-time buyers are choosing Volkswagen. Samal recounts meeting several young professionals for whom the Virtus was their first car — a signal of ambition and rising confidence.

The company is also expanding geographically, beyond metros into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, where demand for premium mobility is growing rapidly. New formats like city stores, including one recently launched in Pune, are designed to bring brand experience closer to emerging consumers and increase accessibility.

Volkswagen has long had a reputation for emotionally intelligent storytelling, and that philosophy continues to anchor its approach. Samal references research indicating that story-led communication can be 22 times more memorable than functional advertising. “Storytelling is innate to who we are,” he says.

While digital now forms a major share of the marketing mix — along with influencer partnerships, OTT tie-ups, sports integrations, and programmatic campaigns — the core focus remains narratives that show how technology enhances lives. Notable recent work includes a compelling collaboration with cricketer Jasprit Bumrah for the Golf GTI.

The brand’s storytelling roots run deep. Samal fondly recalls the 2010 Vento launch campaign with the talking newspaper, and the long-running campaign featuring real customer testimonials from accident survivors who returned to buy another Volkswagen — a powerful testament to trust and safety.

As Volkswagen moves to strengthen its positioning as an aspirational premium brand, consumer experience has become central to strategy. “Premiumisation has been our clear focus,” Samal explains. The company is upgrading touchpoints across the entire journey — from digital processes and dealership training to post-purchase service and ownership support.

This, Samal believes, is the true differentiator: consistency across every interaction, regardless of channel or city.

Looking ahead, Samal sees the future of the automotive industry evolving into “mobility as a solution” — cars plus connected digital ecosystems. Features controlled via mobile apps, advanced safety systems like ADAS, and intelligent design that saves time and enhances convenience will define the next phase.

The demographic landscape is also shifting. While Volkswagen’s core buyer has historically been 30–45 years old, Gen Z is accelerating into the premium category sooner. They value global credibility, sustainability, purpose-driven brands, and technology that improves daily life. “They want to belong to brands with a strong legacy,” Samal notes.

Today, with more than 690,000 Volkswagen cars on Indian roads and a brand loved for performance, engineering, safety, and design, the company is focused on strengthening its status as a brand that customers are proud to own.