The Next Big League: Inside the Business, Branding, And Boom of Women’s Sports in India

By Simran Malik

Once the applause for our women cricketers fades, the real work begins. And that word — “work” — should rightly be replaced by “business.” Because sport, for all its emotional highs and national pride, is an industry. Like any other, its growth depends on investment, visibility, and an ecosystem that nurtures both current performers and future prospects.

For decades, Indian sportswomen across cricket, badminton, kabaddi, hockey, and newer sports like padel and pickleball have faced an uphill battle — not in performance, but in opportunity. Icons like Mary Kom, Sania Mirza, and PV Sindhu have become brand favourites, but their stories often eclipse hundreds of talented athletes whose journeys stall midway for lack of sponsorship or visibility.

Brands love champions — they offer credibility, reach, and emotion. But this focus has created a paradox: visibility drives investment, yet investment is what truly creates visibility. As a result, promising women athletes remain trapped in a cycle where lack of sponsorship limits their access to better training and exposure. Many still juggle jobs or studies to fund their dreams, their struggles celebrated in films and documentaries but rarely rewarded with sustained brand partnerships.

Cricket remains in a league of its own. The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has been a breakthrough moment — proving that structured investment and consistent storytelling can transform perception and economics alike. But other sports, deeply rooted in India’s culture, deserve the same spotlight.

Take kabaddi. The men’s leagues have shown that it can command prime-time viewership and corporate sponsorships. Yet women’s kabaddi, despite its growing talent pool, remains on the margins. The same is true for women’s football and athletics, which still rely heavily on federation or government support. If brands limit their enthusiasm to cricket, the ecosystem will stay lopsided. The future of women’s sports depends on ensuring that every arena, big or small, gets its moment under the lights.

Too often, brands view women’s sports through a CSR lens — as goodwill, not growth. But the truth is, women’s sports are among the most under-leveraged storytelling platforms in India today. Modern consumers, especially Gen Z, value authenticity and purpose. Supporting an emerging athlete aligns with these values far more meaningfully than another celebrity endorsement. Globally, campaigns like Nike’s Dream Crazier and Visa’s long-term backing of women’s football prove that early investment doesn’t just build image — it builds culture.

Women’s sports offer marketers a rare thing — a fresh narrative. The stories are real, the stakes are high, and the audience is expanding. But brands need to move from event-based visibility to year-round engagement: athlete support programs, digital collaborations, and mentorship ecosystems that build both trust and equity.

Because the next chapter of Indian sports marketing won’t be written after the medals are won — it’ll be written by the brands that believed before the crowd arrived.

( The author is the COO at SJ Uplift Kabaddi)