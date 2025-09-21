 The Art Of Hyper-Personalised Marketing At Scale Using WhatsApp
As ads enter WhatsApp, brands must tread lightly — as users won’t hesitate to block, mute, or even report intruders.

Guest WriterUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 09:29 PM IST
article-image

By Hemal Majithia

Advertising on WhatsApp isn’t just a new media option, it’s a shift in how brands can enter one of the most personal spaces in consumers’ lives. The introduction of advertising on WhatsApp marks a major milestone in the evolution of digital marketing in India. But unlike many ad platform rollouts, this one is careful, deliberate, and designed to balance opportunity with user trust. 

At its core, WhatsApp has always been a deeply personal space. People use it to talk to family, friends, colleagues and trusted businesses. And WhatsApp knows that breaching this intimacy would lead to instant backlash. That’s why, even as it introduces ads, it’s ensuring these don’t interrupt or clutter private chats. There are no ads inside your conversation window. Instead, ads appear in the Updates tab, a section already seeing massive engagement, with over 150 billion views globally. 

This approach respects user behaviour. People check the Updates tab, including Status and Channels, to see what’s new. It’s a browsing moment, making it more naturally suited to discovery. By keeping ads here, WhatsApp ensures it’s not violating the sanctity of one-to-one or group chats where any commercial intrusion would feel invasive and prompt users to block, mute, or report. 

Equally important is the Click-to-WhatsApp format that Meta offers across Facebook and Instagram. These aren’t classic banner ads or force-fit promotions. Instead, they’re invitations. A user might see an ad for a new skincare brand on Instagram and choose to “Click to WhatsApp,” seamlessly starting a chat with the brand’s representative. This shifts marketing from one-way messaging to genuine conversation, with the potential for personalised service, quick answers, and even instant purchases.

But this opportunity comes with responsibility. Brands can’t treat WhatsApp like any other ad platform. It’s not a space for relentless retargeting or generic promotions. Users here expect relevance, authenticity, and respect. Over-communicate or push too hard, and you’ll face swift pushback. WhatsApp users are comfortable blocking, muting, or even reporting brands that cross the line. 

Marketers need to understand that permission here is precious. Advertising on WhatsApp is not just about placement or targeting, it’s about the promise of a conversation. Brands should aim to deliver value in these interactions, whether by solving problems, answering questions, or offering meaningful service. The personal nature of the space demands that respect.

The real winners in this new era will be those who recognise WhatsApp not as another performance channel, but as an extension of their service mindset. Used thoughtfully, it can build relationships at scale, turning discovery into dialogue and transactions into trust. 

(The author is the Founder & CEO at OktoBuzz)

