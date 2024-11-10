ORRA, A 136-Year-Old Jewellery Brand Continues To Set New Standards In The Jewellery Business

One hundred and thirty-six years since its inception, fine jewellery brand ORRA has continued to innovate and expand, setting new standards in the jewellery business. Their pieces draw inspiration from both international trends and India’s rich cultural heritage. Dipu Mehta, Managing Director of ORRA, tells us about the brand’s ethos.

Edited excerpts…

What has been the inspiration behind ORRA’s inception and its journey so far?

ORRA's journey began in 1888, rooted in a passion for exquisite craftsmanship and innovation in jewellery design. Our inspiration stems from a desire to blend traditional artistry with modern sensibilities, creating pieces that resonate with diverse tastes. Over the years, we've expanded across India, establishing 95 stores in 40 cities, and consistently leading in design leadership and product innovation.

How has the diamond jewellery market evolved in recent years?

The diamond jewellery market in India has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past few years. Traditionally, gold has been the preferred choice for Indian consumers due to its cultural significance and investment value. However, there has been a noticeable shift towards diamonds, driven by changing consumer preferences and increasing awareness of diamond quality and certification. Advancements in technology have made it easier for consumers to access information about diamonds, leading to more informed purchasing decisions. The rise of online platforms has also played a significant role, providing customers with a wide range of options and competitive pricing.

What are some consumer trends observed in the jewellery market?

Several key consumer trends have emerged in the jewellery market, reflecting evolving tastes and preferences. Firstly, there is a growing demand for jewellery that combines elegance with everyday wearability. Consumers are seeking pieces that can seamlessly transition from day to night, offering versatility and style. This trend has led to a rise in minimalist and contemporary designs that appeal to a broad audience.

Another significant trend is the emphasis on certified and ethically sourced jewellery. With increased awareness of environmental and social issues, consumers are prioritising transparency and authenticity in their purchases.

Personalisation and customisation have also gained traction, allowing individuals to express their unique identities through bespoke jewellery pieces. This trend is particularly among millennials and Gen Z, who value individuality and self-expression.

Finally, he convenience of online shopping has surged, with consumers appreciating the ease of browsing and purchasing from the comfort of their homes. This shift has prompted brands to enhance their digital presence, offering seamless navigation and personalised experiences to meet the demands of tech-savvy shoppers.

What themes or trends do the recent collections explore?

Our recent collections cater to a wide array of offerings for women and men. We focus on themes that celebrate individuality and modernity. Our collections are designed to resonate with both traditional and modern sensibilities, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Aekta The Wedding Collection is a tribute to the rich traditions and cultural heritage of Indian weddings. The Solis Collection is for those who want to make a statement, with pieces that reflect confidence and style. The ORRA Crown Star Collection showcases innovation and brilliance, featuring diamonds cut with precision to maximise their sparkle. When you say diamond, people usually picture a round brilliant cut, which has 57 facets. The ORRA Crown Star is a 73 faceted diamond.

What have been the brand’s most effective advertising and marketing initiatives?

Expanding our retail footprint, engaging in customer activities and leveraging PR have been key strategies for ORRA. Our marketing efforts focus on building strong relationships with our patrons, ensuring they feel valued and connected to the brand. We also aim to provide an exceptional shopping experience to our customers including a 'Try at Home' service, which allows customers to select pieces online and try them on at home before purchasing. By opening new stores and hosting in-store events, we enhance brand visibility and customer engagement.

What are some of ORRAs future growth and expansion plans?

Looking ahead, we aim to expand our presence in untapped markets and introduce innovative product lines that cater to evolving consumer preferences. We plan to enhance our digital platform, offering more personalised and interactive shopping experiences. Our goal is to continue setting benchmarks in design and quality.