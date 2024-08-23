Leading Brands & Agencies Bag IndIAA Awards

The ninth edition of the IndIAA Awards, presented by the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association, saw the finest minds of advertising converge to celebrate creativity and excellence in the industry.

An annual endeavour to identify, encourage and honour storytelling at its unique and creative best, the IndIAA Awards 2024 is spread across 19 segments and categories.

Chosen from a select list of more than 300 nominees, over 15 agencies were rewarded for their bold ideas, fresh concepts and gripping content during the event. This year’s awards saw a tough fight in many categories, with judges also awarding joint awards in one special segment.

Creative agency Ogilvy fetched four trophies, while Moonshot fetched three. Other agencies to win were MullenLowe Lintas, Tgthr, Talented, Manja, Enormous Brands, Toaster, BBH India, The Script Room, Havas Media and McCann Worldgroup.

About the awards, IAA IndIAA Awards Chairman Abhishek Karnani said, “Unlike traditional award shows, the IndIAA Awards do not rely on entries. Instead, the work has to speak for itself, just as it speaks to the consumers it aims to persuade.”

“Another distinguishing feature of the IndIAA Awards is that the judging is carried out by senior marketers who own and invest in the brands. This brings a valuable perspective from those who truly understand the challenges and objectives of effective advertising,” he added.

On the brand side, Colgate-Palmolive snagged an award in the ‘Personal Care’ category, while Swiggy won in the ‘Online Classifieds, Commerce and Services’ segment.

Google fetched a trophy for its ‘Dhoondenge Toh Milega’ campaign, while TVS Motor Company won an award for its ‘Protect Little Riders’ campaign.

IndIAA Awards’ ‘Voice of Change’ category saw two joint winners take home the trophy as Ogilvy and Talented shared the coveted trophy.

‘Tempest Advertising’ was honoured with the esteemed IAA Cause Related Award for its compelling and transformative Awareness Campaign on autism.

Rohit Jawa, Jury Chairman and CEO & Managing Director at Hindustan Unilever Limited, said, “Today’s marketing landscape is brimming with dynamic and fresh creative thinking, and it’s inspiring to see how big ideas and storytelling drive not only commercial success but also cultural influence.”