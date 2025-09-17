 R K SWAMY, Associated Advertising & Ramesh Narayan Win AFAA ChangeMakers For Good Awards
e-Paper Get App
HomeBrandsutraR K SWAMY, Associated Advertising & Ramesh Narayan Win AFAA ChangeMakers For Good Awards

R K SWAMY, Associated Advertising & Ramesh Narayan Win AFAA ChangeMakers For Good Awards

R K SWAMY, Associated Advertising and industry veteran Ramesh Narayan have been named national winners at the prestigious AFAA ChangeMakers for Good Awards, with the honours set to be presented at the IndIAA Awards on October 7.

Team BrandSutraUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
article-image

The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) has declared national winners for its biannual ChangeMakers for Good Awards.

The awards will be presented at the IAA IndIAA Awards event on October 7th.

AFAA Chairman, Srinivasan Swamy says, "These awards are unique in as much as they celebrate the societal good that communication and communicators do. There are only four categories and the entries are judged in two phases, national and pan Asian."

The winners are:

FPJ Shorts
2 Hrs From Borivali, 1 Hr 58 Mins From Pune: Will North Mumbaikars Spend More Time Reaching Navi Mumbai Airport Than Flying?
2 Hrs From Borivali, 1 Hr 58 Mins From Pune: Will North Mumbaikars Spend More Time Reaching Navi Mumbai Airport Than Flying?
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Releases Round 2 Seat Allotment Results; Download PDF Here
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Releases Round 2 Seat Allotment Results; Download PDF Here
Video: Kangana Ranaut Performs Havan With BJP Workers, Donates Blood In Mandi On PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday
Video: Kangana Ranaut Performs Havan With BJP Workers, Donates Blood In Mandi On PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday
Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption On September 19 Due To MIDC Repair Work; Check Affected Areas
Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption On September 19 Due To MIDC Repair Work; Check Affected Areas

Advertising: R K SWAMY Ltd Ltd for Himalaya Babycare.

Government: Associated Advertising for their T-Safe Awareness Campaign for Telengana Police.

Tech Innovation: R K SWAMY Ltd for Himalaya Babycare.

Industry Leader: Mr Ramesh Narayan 

The National entries were judged by Mr Shreyams Kumar, President, Indian Newspapers Society; Mr Rana Baruah, President, The Advertising Club; Mr Abhishek Karnani, President, IAA India Chapter and Mr Ajay Kakkar, Adani Group.

The National winning entries from different countries will now be judged by a Pan Asian Jury and the award winners will be felicitated at the prestigious AdAsia 2025, Beijing on 25th October 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What Did Diwan Arun Nanda Have That No One Else in Indian Advertising Has Today?

What Did Diwan Arun Nanda Have That No One Else in Indian Advertising Has Today?

Kailash Surendranath On Letting Freedom and Fun Create Lasting Advertising Magic

Kailash Surendranath On Letting Freedom and Fun Create Lasting Advertising Magic

R K SWAMY, Associated Advertising & Ramesh Narayan Win AFAA ChangeMakers For Good Awards

R K SWAMY, Associated Advertising & Ramesh Narayan Win AFAA ChangeMakers For Good Awards

For the Festive Season, Where Emotion Drives Purchase, Will AI Be Adland’s Best Friend or Rival?

For the Festive Season, Where Emotion Drives Purchase, Will AI Be Adland’s Best Friend or Rival?

What Legacy and New-Age Indian Brands Can Learn from Each Other

What Legacy and New-Age Indian Brands Can Learn from Each Other