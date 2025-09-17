R K SWAMY, Associated Advertising & Ramesh Narayan Win AFAA ChangeMakers For Good Awards

The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) has declared national winners for its biannual ChangeMakers for Good Awards.

The awards will be presented at the IAA IndIAA Awards event on October 7th.

AFAA Chairman, Srinivasan Swamy says, "These awards are unique in as much as they celebrate the societal good that communication and communicators do. There are only four categories and the entries are judged in two phases, national and pan Asian."

The winners are:

Advertising : R K SWAMY Ltd Ltd for Himalaya Babycare.

Government : Associated Advertising for their T-Safe Awareness Campaign for Telengana Police.

Tech Innovation : R K SWAMY Ltd for Himalaya Babycare.

Industry Leader : Mr Ramesh Narayan

The National entries were judged by Mr Shreyams Kumar, President, Indian Newspapers Society; Mr Rana Baruah, President, The Advertising Club; Mr Abhishek Karnani, President, IAA India Chapter and Mr Ajay Kakkar, Adani Group.

The National winning entries from different countries will now be judged by a Pan Asian Jury and the award winners will be felicitated at the prestigious AdAsia 2025, Beijing on 25th October 2025.