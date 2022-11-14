Godrej Group’s new-age ABC song adds contemporary words to interpret the alphabet |

On Children’s Day, the Godrej Group has introduced a new version of the alphabet song ABC… using contemporary words that denote good values and take into account modern day problems. In a video released on the Group’s social media pages, the Godrej Group’s Good & Green mascot, Maahi, attributes new meanings to each alphabet in keeping with the times: A for Air, B for Balance, C for Clean, D for Diverse, E for Equality, F for Family, G for Green, H for Healthy, I for India, J for Joy, K for Kindness, L for Learn, M for Mosquito-free, N for Nutrition, O for Optimistic, P for Pray, Q for Questions, R for Respect, S for Safety, T for Thank You, U for Unity, V for Victory, W for Well-being, X for ‘Xercise, Y for Yummy and Z for Zero Carbon. It is sung in the same tune as the traditional ABC, and aspires to help little ones to grow and live better, and learn facts and right values early in their lives.

Here’s how the song addresses the problems we face today and tags the appropriate words:

1. Good planet-loving values: A for Air, G for Green, Z for Zero Carbon

2. Good social values: D for Diverse, E for Equality, K for Kindness, R for Respect, U for Unity

3. Good living habits: B for Balance, C for Clean, M for Mosquito-free, P for Pray, T for Thank you, W for Well-being, X for ‘Xercise

4. Good eating habits: H for Healthy, N for Nutrition, Y for Yummy

5. Good habits to be self-reliant: L for Learn, O for Optimistic, S for Safety, Q for Questions,

6. Celebrating life: F for Family, J for Joy, V for Victory

7. Love for the nation: I for India

Research suggests that some skills cannot be learnt nearly as well after the first critical period of brain development, that begins around age two and concludes around age seven. This period, that provides a prime opportunity to lay the foundation for a holistic education for children, is also the time they learn the alphabet. The #NewAgeABC aims to step in at this juncture.

Speaking on the launch of the new ABC song, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer at the Godrej Group, said, “It is imperative that children learn and inculcate the right attitudes and habits at a tender age. Since Children’s Day is extra special for us at Godrej, we thought of gifting our kids with a song that will help them become better individuals tomorrow even as they learn the basics of the alphabet. The new ABC song will be an appropriate introduction to learning for the children of today.”

With a vision of replacing the traditional ABC with the new-age ABC, the Godrej Group has tied up with the NGO Teach For India for an on-ground partnership. Going forward, it will approach schools and the Educational Board of India to include the new-age ABC in the pre-school curriculum.

New-age ABC Song by Godrej