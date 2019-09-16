Book Reviews

Updated on

Books to look out for this week

By FPJ Bureau

Here are four books that book readers should look out for. Read the review here and grab the books to read.

Books to look out for this week
Books to look out for this week

Book: Indistractable

Author: Nir Eyal with Julie Li

Publisher: Bloomsbury

With a four-step, research-backed model, Indistractable lays bare the secret to getting the best out of technology, without letting it get the best of you. Empowering and optimistic, this is the book that will allow you to control your time and attention – and live the life you really want.

Books to look out for this week

Book: What’s Next For You

Author: Ashutosh Garg & Kamal Ahluwalia

Publisher: BALBOA Press

Inspired by the ancient philosophy of the Eightfold Path, the book, by global machine learning expert Ashutosh Garg and extreme ownership practitioner Kamal Ahluwalia of Eightfold.ai, combines insights from more than 20 experts in the global human resources and diversity/inclusion fields.

Books to look out for this week

Book: SharAnam With Juhi Chawla: A Journey in Faith

Author: Epic

Publisher: Rupa

Based on a popular television show of the same name, this book showcases various facets of religious practices, traditions and places of worship, which make this country so rich and diversified in terms of religious beliefs. This book stitches together fascinating tales of pilgrims and is narrated by cine star Juhi Chawla.

Books to look out for this week

Book: Dear People, with Love and Care, Your Doctors

Author: Debraj Shome, parna Govil Bhasker

Publisher: Bloomsbury

This book is a collection of heartfelt stories by doctors and patients from across the globe. Riveting and absolutely unputdownable, this book gives an inside view of the world of medicine and hopes to inspire millions to retain faith in this beautiful relationship.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in